Ben Affleck has broken his silence on his divorce from Jennifer Lopez in a new interview.

After rekindling their romance and tying the knot in 2022, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in 2024, with their highly publicised split gaining worldwide speculation about why they went their separate ways.

Speaking to British GQ, Affleck is setting the record straight, claiming that “There’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue.”

“The truth is, when you talk to somebody, ‘Hey, what happened?’ Well, there is no: ‘This is what happened.’ It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do,” he revealed.

He revealed that as he gets older, “So-and-so did this” or “This was the big event.”

He explained that if he was to discuss the ‘ins and outs’ of his their breakup, “You would tune out of someone else’s couple’s therapy after a while. For one thing, you start going, “Okay, clearly this person has got these issues. Clearly they have these issues.”

“The reason I don’t want to share that is just sort of embarrassing. It feels vulnerable.”

In another part of the interview, Affleck opened up about being involved in Jennifer Lopez’s 2024 documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

“There are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have, Jennifer among them. My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers,” he said.

We wonder what Jennifer Lopez will think of this…

