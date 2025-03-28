Jimmy Fallon has pulled off yet another surprise subway performance, this time with the one and only Ed Sheeran.

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon shared a sneak peek of the performance, featuring him and Sheeran in emo disguises, complete with sunglasses, piercings, and beanies, making them almost unrecognisable.

Commuters started to gather as Fallon and Sheeran sung Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club before stripping off their disguises to surprise the crowd.

After the reveal, the crowd gathered as Ed Sheeran played his brand new single Azizam, which comes out April 4th.

A commuter who was amongst the action shared a TikTok, captioned “These subway performers look familiar”

Jimmy Fallon is famous for staging undercover subway performances, featuring artists like Green Day, Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5, Christina Aguilera, and U2.

Imagine travelling to work and bumping into Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Fallon!