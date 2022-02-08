A perfect replica of the iconic home from hit Aussie kids show Bluey has been built in Queensland, and one lucky family will be able to live like the Heelers for a weekend.

The home has been lovingly built on a quiet, tree-lined street in one of Brisbane’s most picturesque neighbourhoods – the city which inspired the show’s colourful backdrop.

It has been entirely customised to bring the cartoon experience to life, featuring quirky details like a bone-shaped chimney that Bluey fans will recognise from the Heeler family home in the show.

To launch the house, a family of four will have the chance to book a one-off, two night stay this month for only 20 “dollarbucks”.

“Bookings are available on a first-come first-serve basis,” Airbnb said.

Bluey fans can request to book this stay from 8am next Tuesday, February 15.

You can view the AirBnB listing here.

Bluey is a global phenomenon that follows the adventures of Bluey – a loveable, inexhaustible six-year-old Blue Heeler dog – who lives with her Mum (Chilli), Dad (Bandit) and little sister Bingo.

The show screens in over 60 countries and is beloved by both parents and kids for its heart, humour and relatable family moments.

Written by Shanee Dobeson – this article originally appeared on MyGC.com.au

