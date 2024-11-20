Brooke Warne fondly recalls the intense family Monopoly games. “We would always look forward to our Monopoly tournaments at home, and I would never win,” she shared. “It was always down to Jackson and Dad, and things got so heated some nights. Even if boards got flipped, we were so happy just playing together.”

This special edition, created in collaboration with Hasbro, reflects Warne’s spirit through customized Chance and Community Chest cards and unique tokens like a leg-spin cricket ball, a slice of pizza, and his iconic floppy hat. Only 23,000 sets are available worldwide, with one in 23 featuring a Collector’s Edition sleeve, a nod to Warne’s favorite number.

Jackson Warne expressed his amazement at the tribute. “If you had told me Dad would get a stand named after him at the ’G, I’d think that’s an amazing honor. But a Monopoly board based on his life? I’d laugh and say that’s too good to be true! Now that it’s here, it feels surreal.”

The Shane Warne Monopoly will be unveiled today at Junction Oval by the Shane Warne Stand and is exclusively available at shanewarnelegacy.com.