Scott Morrison has pulled ahead of Anthony Albanese as preferred prime minister but Labor remains in poll position despite a further fall in popular support, the latest Newspoll shows.

The Newspoll conducted for The Australian on the eve of the election campaign shows Labor’s primary vote has dropped a point to 37 percent on top of a three-point fall last week.

The coalition’s primary vote remains unchanged at a low 36 percent.

The shift in underlying support for Labor has resulted in a one-point gain for the coalition on a two-party-preferred basis with Labor ahead 53-47.

Mr. Morrison has pulled ahead of the Labor leader as the better prime minister, the Newspoll shows.

Mr. Albanese fell three points to 39 percent while Mr. Morrison rose a point to 44 percent.

The Greens remain unchanged at 10 percent, with One Nation level on 3 percent, Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party lifting a point to 4 percent and “others” recording 10 percent for the third poll in a row.

The poll of 1506 voters was conducted across Australia between April 6 and 9.

AAP