Australian football superstar Sam Kerr has shared exciting personal news: she and her fiancée, Kristie Mewis, are expecting a baby in 2025. Kerr announced the milestone with a heartwarming Instagram post featuring black-and-white photos of the couple, including an ultrasound picture and Mewis’ baby bump.

“Mewis-Kerr baby coming 2025!” Kerr captioned the post, which quickly garnered over 70,000 likes and a flood of congratulatory messages. Fellow Matildas star Mary Fowler and Chelsea teammate Aggie Beever-Jones were among the well-wishers, alongside Matildas’ and Manchester City’s Chloe Kelley.

This joyful announcement comes during a challenging year for Kerr, who has been sidelined since January with an ACL injury sustained while training with Chelsea. The injury ruled her out of the Matildas’ Paris Olympics campaign, where Australia failed to progress beyond the group stage.

Mewis, a former US national team player now with West Ham United, moved to the UK last year. The couple, engaged since 2023, went public with their relationship in 2021 after the Tokyo Olympics. “I like sharing my story. I like sharing who I am outside of football,” Kerr previously told Gaffer.

Though Kerr’s football return remains uncertain, Matildas coach Tom Sermanni stated her rehabilitation is progressing well, emphasizing the need for a full recovery. Meanwhile, Kerr’s Instagram post highlights her focus on family and love, with fans celebrating the couple’s latest chapter.