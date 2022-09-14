The Royal Family has outlined plans for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen is scheduled to take place in Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19th, at 11am BST, which is 8pm Melbourne time.

Thursday, September 15 – will mark the first of four full days that the Queen’s body will lie in state in Westminster Hall. Hundreds of thousands of mourners are expected to visit to pay their respects. The lying-in-state will continue from Friday, September 16th, to Sunday, September 18th.

No public events are to take place on this day and the King will not be seen in public.

Monday, September 19 – the Queen’s state funeral will take place, which will be a bank holiday in the UK. After the Queen’s lying-in-state ends, the coffin will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey.

The ceremony is expected to start around 7:50pm Melbourne time.

Following the funeral, the coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. From there, it will travel to Windsor and a state hearse will take the coffin along the Long Walk to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Chapel where a committal service will take place around 11pm Perth time.

At the end of the service, the Queen’s coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault.

A private burial will be held with the King and other members of the royal family that evening and the Queen will be laid to rest.