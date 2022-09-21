Qantas has stopped offering vegetarian meals on some domestic flights in Australia.

The national carrier said it was offering a single meal option on many domestic routes, either a chicken pie or a zucchini and onion frittata (not both) on domestic flights under three-and-a-half hours.

“During Covid we made some changes to onboard food and service offerings to simplify the service delivery for our crew,” a Qantas spokesperson said.

“We now offer a single meal/snack option per flight on our shorter flights, such as a chicken pie or a zucchini and onion frittata.

“If the option on a particular flight is not suitable for vegetarians, we try to offer an alternative of a small sweet or savoury snack which is vegetarian.”

The airline will also stop serving kosher and other special food options on shorter domestic trips.

Virgin and Jetstar still offer vegetarian options on all domestic flights.

Passengers will still be able to book special meals including vegan or gluten-free and dairy-free options on longer domestic flights and international trips.