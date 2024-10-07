Prince Harry has reportedly taken his ‘fall from grace’ quite hard, with sources claiming that he ‘wants space’ as he attempts to repair his public image.

Reports come after speculation that the Prince is drifting from his A-List friendships, with his many public appearances without Meghan also sparking questions.

Despite being in New York city over the weekend for an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Prince wasn’t present at friend George Clooney’s Humanitarian Award Ceremony, sparking questions as to why he missed the occasion.

A source in California has claimed that ‘solo Harry’ was the Duke’s idea, telling The Daily Mail that ‘he wanted it this way’ and ‘wants space’.

“This definitely feels like he is upping his game to cement his position as a serious player on the international stage,” the anonymous source claimed.

“He’s always been desperate to be taken seriously and people I know say his fall from grace will really have got to him.”

