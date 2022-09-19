Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales will attend their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, according to an order of service for the ceremony released by Buckingham Palace on Sunday.

9-year-old George and 7-year-old Charlotte will walk behind the Queen’s coffin as it is carried up the aisle of Westminster Abbey before the service Monday morning.

They are the youngest members of the royal family to attend an official funeral in recent history. The last being Princess Beatrice of York, who was 12 years old at the memorial service for her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, on March 30, 2002.

Here are the other members of the royal family who will process behind the Queen’s coffin inside Westminster Abbey: King Charles III

Queen Camilla

Anne, Princess Royal

Vice Admiral Tim Laurence (Anne’s husband)

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar

William, Prince of Wales

Catherine, Princess of Wales

Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Forfar

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon (the Queen’s nephew, son of Princess Margaret)

Peter Phillips (Anne’s son)

Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester (the Queen’s first cousin)

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent (the Queen’s first cousin)

Prince Michael of Kent (the Queen’s first cousin)