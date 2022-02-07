The Zodiac killer has to be one of the most infamous serial killers of all time, which means most of us have heard everything we could possibly have heard about the mysterious murderer at this point in time.

But when the BIGGEST murder podcast in the country decides it’s time to release a 4-parter, it gets you thinking… do they know something we don’t?

Part 1 of 4 has dropped on Casefile’s podcast stream which you can tune into below.

The synopsis reads as;

“During the 1960s, California saw a wave of senseless, unsolved slayings. Cab driver Ray Davis was murdered in cold blood after an anonymous killer warned of his intentions. Two young couples – Robert Domingos and Linda Edwards, and Johnny and Joyce Swindle – were gunned down in separate yet similar attacks.”

“Popular college student Cheri Jo Bates was killed after leaving a campus library late at night. Each attack was different, yet there were common threads throughout. Were they the work of multiple culprits – or one of the most notorious serial killers in US history, the Zodiac?”

We can’t wait to see where this series goes!

