People are outraged after two women got kicked off a US Flight for wearing crop tops after it allegedly made a male flight attendant uncomfortable.

34-year-old Teresa Araujo was travelling with a friend on a Spirit Airlines flight from LAX to New Orleans earlier this week when they were told to ‘cover up’ by a male flight attendant.

The two women were wearing jeans and a crop top after having to remove their sweaters due to the heat in the cabin, when the flight attendant began harassing them and demanded that they cover up.

“We were harassed by a male flight attendant who told us to ‘cover up’ because we were wearing crop tops.”

The woman shared the experience in a TikTok video, captioned “Blow this up! Spirit airlines male flight attendant kicked us out of the plane for wearing crop tops!!!”

@teresa_aroundtheworld October of 2024 in USA , the land of fredom and we got kicked out of Spirits Airlane plane for wearing crop tops! I can’t stop crying. Blow this up 😭 ♬ original sound – Teresa Around the 🌎

After initially putting their sweaters back on, the pair removed them again due to the heat when the flight attendant said, “Put your coat on, I won’t ask you another time”.

Teresa asked to see the airline’s dress code, when the flight attendant then said “You’ll see what’s going to happen!”

The aircraft, which was on the runway, then turned around to drop the two women back off at the boarding gate.

“Other passengers joined in and tried defending us, but ultimately, a supervisor talked to us and told [us] either we would leave the flight or she would bring [in] the police.”

@teresa_aroundtheworld Some people got kicked out wirh us because they stood up for us @Spirit Airlines ♬ original sound – Teresa Around the 🌎

According to another passenger on the flight, who filmed the incident from their perspective, at least 16 other people filed complaints about the situation as they attempted to defend the women.

@teresa_aroundtheworld Here is the full story about what happened on Friday when we got kicked out by a male attendant for wearing crop tops. Blow this up!!! We won’t stop until justice is made!!! @Spirit Airlines ♬ original sound – Teresa Around the 🌎

After getting kicked off the flight the women were forced to pay for another flight, which set them back AU $1480 and had to wait at the airport for five hours.

A Spirits Airlines spokesperson said, “Our Contract of Carriage, a document all Guests agree to upon making a reservation with us, includes certain clothing standards for all Guests travelling with us.”

“We are investigating the matter, and we are in contact with the Guests about their experience.”

