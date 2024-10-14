Olivia Rodrigo has officially met the internet’s furry friend – Pesto the Penguin!

While in town for her GUTS World Tour dates at Rod Laver Arena, the ‘good 4 u’ singer stopped by SeaLife Melbourne to say hi to the internet’s favourite baby penguin, Pesto.

The 10-month old King penguin gained TikTok fame for his furry body and size, weighing 46 pounds, making him the largest chick the aquarium has ever seen and even larger than his parents.

Olivia shared the experience with her 22.4 million TikTok followers, with the caption “PESTO🐧❤️”.

She also shared another video with the baby penguin, where she can be seen waving at him.

Olivia Rodrigo hanging out with Pesto the Penguin, what more could we ever need?