October 9th marks 2 months since the passing of Australian icon Olivia Newton-John. Newton-John died in August after a brave and public decades-long battle with cancer in which she was diagnosed three times in 1992, 2013 and, for a final time, in 2017.

On Sunday ONJ’s ‘Walk for Wellness’ took place in Melbourne.

Australian actress and Olivia Newton-John’s niece, Tottie Goldsmith, completed the walk in her honour. ‘It’s going to feel strange without Liv being here, but… I know she’ll be there. She will be beaming down on all of us. I want to do her proud,’ she told Onlymelbourne.com.au.

Over 4000 people participated in the 5km walk this year. The event’s biggest turn out to date.

There were tears, laughs and moments of pure joy at Olivia Newton-John’s annual Walk for Wellness, the first without the late superstar. It was a record-breaking turn-out, as thousands came together to raise money for cancer treatment. @reid_butler9 #9News pic.twitter.com/Z36newWyJt — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) October 9, 2022

Such a beautiful day in Melbourne for Olivia Newton John’s Walk for Wellness, what a fantastic cause. Fun was had by all with 2 & 4 legs 🐕🐕 pic.twitter.com/jFVRpN9Lrs — Vanessa Nolan (@vanessaknolan) October 9, 2022