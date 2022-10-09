October 9th marks 2 months since the passing of Australian icon Olivia Newton-John. Newton-John died in August after a brave and public decades-long battle with cancer in which she was diagnosed three times in 1992, 2013 and, for a final time, in 2017.

On Sunday ONJ’s ‘Walk for Wellness’ took place in Melbourne.

Australian actress and Olivia Newton-John’s niece, Tottie Goldsmith, completed the walk in her honour. ‘It’s going to feel strange without Liv being here, but… I know she’ll be there. She will be beaming down on all of us. I want to do her proud,’ she told Onlymelbourne.com.au.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 16: Olivia Newton-John (R) , John Easterling (L) and Tottie Goldsmith (C) during the annual Wellness Walk and Research Run on September 16, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia.

Over 4000 people participated in the 5km walk this year. The event’s biggest turn out to date.

