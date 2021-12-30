New Zealand journalist Oriini Kaipara, has at 37-years-old become the first news presenter on prime time television to sport a moko kauae — a traditional lower chin tattoo worn by Māori women.

According to NZ news outlet Stuff, the significance and impact of presenting the news with a moko kauae is not lost on Kaipara, especially for Māori viewers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oriini Kaipara (@oriinz)

“It’s definitely a step forward, and a step-up. If there was a goal for me, it would be anchoring primetime news, and that’s happened,” Kaipara said.

“It’s breaking new ground for us as Māori, but also for people of colour. Whether you’ve got a moko kauae or not.”

Kaipara understands that her presence on the primetime news can inspire others to embrace their culture while also working hard to pursue their career aspirations, which is something she “doesn’t take lightly.”

“It’s also a big win for this generation and the next 10 generations — don’t let identity or your culture hold you back from anything. In fact, you use it as your power, to be greater and do great things for everyone.”