Canberra tennis star, Nick Kyrgios, has been catapulted straight through to the final at Wimbledon after Rafael Nadal pulled out of the pair’s semi-final meeting.

The 36-year-old Spaniard announced his decision in the early hours of Friday morning following a practice session earlier in the day.

Nadal citing injury concerns as he continues to battle with an abdominal tear.

“It’s obvious that if I keep going that the injury is going to be worse and worse.”

Kyrgios took to social media on Friday morning to send well wishes to Nadal.

The move means Kyrgios is straight through to the decider where he’ll face the winner of the semi-final match between Britain’s Cam Norrie and Novak Djokovic.

