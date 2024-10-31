Why would Player 456 return to the game??

Season 2 of Squid Game, premiering on Netflix December 26, promises answers. Lee Jung-jae returns as Seong Gi-hun (Player 456), now seeking to expose the deadly truth behind the competition. The teaser also shows Lee Byung-hun reprising his role as the mysterious Front Man, while Wi Ha-jun’s detective Hwang Jun-ho resumes his pursuit.

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game became a worldwide phenomenon after its 2021 debut, reaching Netflix’s top series spot in just 12 days. It set records as the first non-English show to dominate the Global Top 10 for nine weeks, along with winning historic Emmy awards. Season 2’s pre-launch campaign has already generated 1.5 billion impressions, outpacing popular titles like Stranger Things and Bridgerton.

Riding on the success of season 1, Netflix expanded the Squid Game universe with The Challenge, an immersive touring experience, a VR adventure, themed products, and even a limited-edition Johnnie Walker bottle.

Meanwhile, an English-language Squid Game series is reportedly in the works, with David Fincher rumored to helm the project, potentially launching in 2025.