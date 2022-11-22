After a 30-day streak, Montague Street Bridge has reset its ‘days since hit’ score to 1. A very unfortunate situation for this cement truck driver, all we can think is… not even close!

Lining up and promoting me as the Heavyweight Champion of the World of All Time in the History of Ever on the side of your large vehicle is a very new and, yet still, unsuccessful strategy ACM: All-star Champion: Monty pic.twitter.com/PhW1EMPCIA — Montague Street Bridge (Not Parody) (@MontagueStBridg) November 21, 2022