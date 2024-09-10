Activists have clashed with police on the first day of the 3-day Land Forces expo this morning in Melbourne. 25,000 people are expected to march, in what’s being tipped as the largest protest in over 20 years (since the 2000 World Economic Forum).

Police have started to capsicum spray protesters, with mounted police horses pushed and various projectiles hurled at officers…including, reportedly, horse excrement.

Multiple groups are opposing the Expo – which invites defence industry businesses, service people and experts from around the world.

Major disruption is expected on Clarendon St and the Spencer St Bridge, and Wurundjeri Way… roads have been closed and tram services interrupted with routes 12, 96 and 109 running in sections due to closures. Route 30 trams are operating along a shortened route, and City Circle trams are not running.

More than 1,800 police – including from interstate – will be able to conduct searches of people and cars under state anti-terror laws.

The police operation is set to cost VIC taxpayers $15 million.

Source: ABC News