A Melbourne artist has walked free from a criminal conviction after being pursued by police for painting a mural on the late Shane Warne.

Jarrod Grech, 35, faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal damage over a tribute he painted on a Carlton wall in March.

Artist Grech believed the building had been abandoned for over a decade, and so he didn’t ask permission to paint on the side of it.

His lawyer said that Grech had learnt his lesson and accepted he should have asked permission from the owner.

Prosecutors withdrew all other criminal charges and told the court they were not seeking for Grech to pay any restitution over the criminal damage.

Magistrate Olivia Trumble said “As incredible as your artwork might be, you don’t have the right to place it on whatever wall you feel,” she said.