A man has been charged after he allegedly climbed on top of a Sydney Cricket Ground grandstand during the rugby Test between the Wallabies and England.

Vision from the night shows a man on the roof of the Bill O’Reilly Stand, appearing to urinate while playing on his phone.

The 31-year-old was arrested and charged with two offences.

“About 9.20pm, Saturday 16 July, a man was at a sporting stadium at Moore Park when he allegedly climbed onto the top of a scoreboard within the stadium, and onto the roof of a spectator’s stand,” a NSW Police spokesperson said.

“Officers attached to Surry Hills Police Area Command and the Police Rescue attended and safely removed the man a short time later, before he was arrested.”