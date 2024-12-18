26-year-old Luigi Mangione, who was alleged to be the killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson, has been charged with 11 offences including murder as an act of terrorism.

The incident took place outside a Manhattan hotel on December 4, where Mangione fatally shot Thompson.

Following a trend of praise for the crime in response to the American health insurance system, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch criticised the online response, saying it was “a shocking and appalling celebration of cold-blooded murder”.

Mangione has remained in custody since his arrest in Pennsylvania on December 9, and is said to face court on December 19.

He could be sentenced to life in prison without parole if convicted.