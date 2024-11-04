Following the tragic news of Liam Payne’s passing after falling from a balcony in Buenos Aires a few weeks ago, details of his funeral have been released according to The Sun.

The former One Direction member’s body will be flown back to the UK in the next 48 hours, after reports from Argentinian newspaper La Nacion that all paperwork for the process had been completed.

The funeral is said to take place at St Paul’s Cathedral in Wolverhampton within the next week.

A memorial has been set up at the Casa Sur hotel where the incident occurred, where fans have flocked to pay their respects. A massive outpouring of tributes have been shared for the singer from across the globe, including his former band members, friends, and family.

