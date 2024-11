Jenna Ortega introduced Wednesday on Netflix in 2022, quickly capturing a large audience with her portrayal of the enigmatic, psychic teen Wednesday Addams. The show also stars Gwendoline Christie, Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 1991 Addams Family film. Season 2 is expected to premiere soon.

At the 2023 Golden Globes, Ortega mentioned she’d love to see Gaga in the series and even suggested a plot direction: “I think Mrs. Thornhill and Wednesday had this weird mentor relationship or kind of understood each other in a certain way, so, if Lady Gaga were to be a part, I think it would have to be two monsters that understand each other,” she told Variety.

Aside from acting, Gaga remains active in music, working on her seventh album set for February 2025. Her latest single, “Disease,” dropped in October, with a live “Antidote” edition and instrumental version released recently.