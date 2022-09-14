The newly crowned King of England has gotten a bit frustrated with his pen while signing the visitor’s book at Northern Ireland’s Hillsborough Castle.

“Oh god I hate this [pen],” he said, as the pen seemingly leaked onto his hand. He then passes it over to his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

“Oh look, it’s going everywhere,” Camilla said, holding the pen as King Charles wiped his fingers.

“I can’t bear this bloody thing … it’s what they do every stinking time,” the King said before walking off camera. While some are shocked at the King’s reaction to a leaky pen, others have found a sense of humanity in the King as he still clearly mourns the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Watch the video below:

“I can’t bear this bloody thing!”: King Charles’ signing ceremony at Northern Ireland’s Hillsborough Castle made one thing clear – even royalty can’t escape the frustration of an inadequate pen. pic.twitter.com/nzygNTLslX — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 13, 2022

