Clarkson posed in a figure-hugging, brown dress that fell below her knees, with her hair styled in light waves that cascaded past her shoulders. Keeping accessories minimal, she wore gold hoop earrings, letting the dress shine as the focal point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kelly Clarkson Show (@kellyclarksonshow)

The singer shared photos from her daytime talk show, smiling alongside celebrity guests Liam Hemsworth and Laura Dern, stars of the Netflix romantic drama Lonely Planet, released October 11. Another snap featured Clarkson with Gloria Estefan, who stunned in a green snake-skin dress, and in a third photo, she posed with Jelly Roll, another guest on the show.

Clarkson unveiled her transformation in late 2023 and, in January, opened up about her weight loss methods. After moving from Los Angeles to New York, she started taking regular walks. “We go walk the dogs a few times at the park,” she told People.

Kelly also shared how spending time with her children, River, 10, and Remington, 8, keeps her active. “We’ll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We go make slime and we go to the museum,” she added with a laugh.