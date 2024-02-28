Kellogg’s CEO Gary Pilnick seems to be channelling Marie Antoinette in a bizarre and surreal statement suggesting financially strained consumers should eat cereal instead of dinner. Pilnick explained in a recent CNBC interview that Kellogg’s is promoting cereal for dinner as a more budget-friendly option. With taglines like “Give chicken the night off,” Kellogg’s hopes to appeal to consumers seeking affordable meal alternatives.

“Dad? Do you remember the moment you were radicalized ?” “Why yes son….. yes I do….. it was right around the time I saw @KelloggsUS CEO Gary Pilnick go on @CNBC and say “cereal for dinner” as they just finished talking about all major indexes at all time highs!” pic.twitter.com/kjgQvZc7O1 — Soap Box Spectacle (@ZeeWinstonSmith) February 23, 2024

Pilnick defended the campaign, emphasizing the affordability of cereal compared to other dinner options, especially during times of financial strain. However, this advice has sparked criticism on social media, with many finding it insensitive given the current economic challenges.

Despite the backlash, Pilnick remains confident in the campaign’s reception, stating that cereal for dinner aligns with current consumer trends, particularly for those facing economic pressures.

The pandemic has led to significant increases in grocery prices, with consumers spending a considerable portion of their income on food. Food companies, including Kellogg’s, have responded by raising prices to offset higher costs for labour, ingredients, and transportation. Cereal prices alone have surged by 28% since January 2020, prompting Kellogg’s to implement a 12% price hike in its latest fiscal year.

