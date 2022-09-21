Beloved actor and long-running Play School host John Hamblin has died at age 87.

Hosting for almost 30 years John was an absolute fan favourite.

Beginning in 1970 he would go on to appear in over 350 episodes of the show.

He was known affectionately as “Naughty John” during his run on the program for his cheeky sense of humour and irreverent nature.

Shake your sillies out for Funny John. RIP John Hamblin (1935-2022) pic.twitter.com/PsDApkkgyx — australian kitsch (@OzKitsch) September 21, 2022

Do you know what day it is today? pic.twitter.com/nZDDNAclZA — australian kitsch (@OzKitsch) April 20, 2020

