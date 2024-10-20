Jennifer Lawrence, 34, and her husband, Cooke Maroney, 40, are expecting their second child! The couple announced the news on October 20 through a Vogue Instagram post and article, with representatives confirming the pregnancy.

Lawrence and Maroney, who tied the knot in October 2019, are already parents to a 2-year-old son, Cy, born in February 2022.

In a June 2023 conversation with Cameron Diaz for Interview Magazine, Lawrence reflected on how motherhood has shaped her approach to the paparazzi. “I was so nervous when I was pregnant… but once he was here, I realized that my energy is more important to him than anything else.”

She shared that becoming more “zen” was necessary to protect her son emotionally. “You just have to accept it, take a deep breath, and walk,” she explained. “I don’t want him to inherit the anxiety and anger that I have.”

Lawrence also praised Maroney as “the greatest father in the entire world” and discussed balancing work with parenting. “When I’m working, I don’t feel more guilt than the usual parent guilt,” she said, adding that her son has made her more selective in choosing film projects.

“There’s no squeezing when you have a baby,” she noted, saying motherhood forced her to prioritize what’s truly worth her time.

In a 2022 Vogue interview, Lawrence expressed her overwhelming love for Cy: “I always tell him, I love you so much it’s impossible.”

