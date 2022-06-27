It looks like we many never get new Eminem music again.

Eminem is currently 49, but an interview that he did back when he was 37 is resurfacing where he said he’d stop releasing music after he turned 50.

“I do love it so much. But even if I was rapping at 50 [years old], I don’t know if I would put it out. I know it always makes me feel better to lay things to tape, and—’Lay the tape.'”

“See, I’m old school. The fans might say the shit is garbage. You don’t how long people are going to want you around . . . Realistically, if I don’t rap, what the f*ck am I going to do? It’s too late to just be unfamous right now at this point.”

His birthday is October 17th, so really there’s only about 4 months left till possibly the end of an era?

He did drop a new song for the Elvis movie ‘The King And I‘, however nothing since 2020.

So, will this be the end for our beloved Eminem?

