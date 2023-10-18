After 50 years, iconic dessert company Sara Lee has announced it’s going into voluntary administration and the news has truly rocked us.

The Australian company that has been blessing our tastebuds with its iconic apple pies, cheesecakes and ice cream since 1971, announced the sad news yesterday.

“We are immediately commencing a process to sell or restructure the business and continue its long history of manufacturing in Australia,” the FTI consulting senior manager Vaughan Strawbridge said.

The news comes as a shock after their most recent Instagram post from 2 days ago shared they have just released a new Hokey Pokey flavour of ice cream.

Aussies reacted to the news on Twitter yesterday, with some calling it the ‘darkest day in Australian history’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sara Lee going into administration just might be the darkest day in Australias history. I for one know what I’ll be eating tonight 🥲 pic.twitter.com/Kwd0GODLGg — Heath (@LeastHesFunny_) October 18, 2023

Mother fucker , Sara Lee has gone broke. Their Chocolate cake ad Choc Bavarian cake was second to none. Where's that Asteroid. — Dragon Heart (@nichols_ge41345) October 18, 2023

Sara Lee better find a buyer to bail them out, I can’t lose my favourite ice cream! 😭 so this is why I haven’t been able to get it for a while .. — Cat (@glittervomiting) October 18, 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seeing the public devastation from the news, we’re hoping that a miracle can happen to save the iconic brand.

Listen to Australia’s funniest food podcast Ingredipedia on iHeart radio below!

https://x.com/nichols_ge41345/status/1714565034762981418?s=20