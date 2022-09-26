Smoking marijuana could be legalised in Australia with just 1 vote.
The Greens have been given advice from constitutional lawyers who say if in Canberra the Federal Parliament made a law saying marijuana is legalised, all the states would have to follow.
So, our federal politicians would just have to make a vote and pass it which would mean it would become law Australia wide.
The Greens are putting a vote forward, however at this stage it seems that it won’t pass.
The party states that 40% of Australians have smoked weed at some point… so why not just legalise it?
Only time will tell once the vote goes to the Federal Parliament.
