Smoking marijuana could be legalised in Australia with just 1 vote.

The Greens have been given advice from constitutional lawyers who say if in Canberra the Federal Parliament made a law saying marijuana is legalised, all the states would have to follow.

So, our federal politicians would just have to make a vote and pass it which would mean it would become law Australia wide.

The Greens are putting a vote forward, however at this stage it seems that it won’t pass.

The party states that 40% of Australians have smoked weed at some point… so why not just legalise it?

Only time will tell once the vote goes to the Federal Parliament.