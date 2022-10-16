The Queen Consort, Camila, has released a statement revealing what will happen to the thousands of Paddington Bears given to the Queen since her passing.

🏷️🧸Please look after this bear The Queen Consort is pictured with some of the 1,000 teddy bears that were left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth, which will now be donated to @barnardos. The bears have been scrubbed up to look their best ahead of arrival at their new home. pic.twitter.com/IfMJnyHyXj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 15, 2022

The bears will be donated to UK children’s charity Barnado’s.