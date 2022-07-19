I know us Melbournians have dealt with 40ºC heat… most summer days.

For UK citizens who are used to rain 133 days of the year, living with this heat is not something they would be used to.

People have taken to twitter to vent about the heatwave but also to educate those who think the UK needs to just toughen up!

