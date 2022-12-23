According to The Bureau of Meteorology, Victorians are set to experience soaring temperatures in the days leading up to New Year’s Eve.

From the 26th of December, temperatures are expected to go from a 29 degree max to 35 degrees on the 28th.

Melbourne has endured its coldest first half of December since 2001 and Victoria registered its lowest summer temperature on record on December 14, with the temperature dipping to -5.4 degrees at Mt Hotham at 5:09am.