As it turns out, Harry and Meghan’s children will not be granted His/Her Royal Highness (HRH) status.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are set to be anointed by King Charles III in the near future.

However, it’s reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are furious that their children will not get the HRH status.

The Sun reported that His Majesty has agreed to issue letters patent to confer the prince and princess titles on his two grandchildren — who live with their parents in Montecito, California.

Sources say that “Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue and being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security.”

Only time will tell what really happens and it won’t be for a little while since the family will be mourning the loss of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II.