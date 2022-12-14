Former DJ for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Stephen “tWitch” Boss has tragically taken his own life at 40.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, 34, said in a statement received by The Post.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“I’m heartbroken,” DeGeneres said in a statement received by The Post. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children — Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Holker, a professional dancer who also appeared on So You Think You Can Dance, reportedly ran frantically into an LAPD station, saying her husband had left home without his car, which she claimed was unlike him, according to law enforcement sources.

Police later got a call about an incident at an LA hotel, where they found Boss.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” Holker continued in her statement.

“I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honour his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Help is available

Speak with someone today

https://www.lifeline.org.au/

Lifeline Australia: 13 11 14