In his quest to conquer everything in the tech-world Elon Musk has just purchased ‘Twitter’ for around $44 Billion.

$44 BILLION DOLLARS! That’s… so much money.

Elon has been very vocal around his feelings towards Twitter not being a true representation of free-speech (in his opinion).

Is a new platform needed? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

Rather than build a new platform from scratch he’s bought Twitter and plans on giving it a renovation. He released a statement “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.” He added “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

Meanwhile I check the MyMacca’s App daily to make sure I don’t miss any good deals, oh the different lives we lead…

