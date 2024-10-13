On the Oct. 11 episode of The Graham Norton Show, comedian Miranda Hart praised Selena Gomez for inspiring her to open up about her health journey. Hart revealed that watching Gomez’s My Mind & Me documentary encouraged her to be more vulnerable.

“When I saw your documentary on Apple about your illness struggles, I was thinking, ‘Do I share? Is this something I should do?’” Hart told Gomez, referencing the 2022 doc that explored Gomez’s struggles with bipolar disorder, lupus, body image issues, and suicidal thoughts. “I just thought, ‘Absolutely yes.’ And that’s what kept me writing.”

Visibly emotional, Gomez reached across co-star Ncuti Gatwa to hold Hart’s hand, later thanking her. Gomez even turned to Zoe Saldaña, her Emilia Pérez co-star, to briefly hide her face.

Hart empathized with Gomez’s experience, saying, “We know what a chronic condition is like … it’s always rumbling there.” Although Hart noted their journeys differ—“I wasn’t playing arenas”—she explained how chronic illness affected her career, sharing, “I was backstage at the BBC, not knowing whether to go on.”

Gomez reflected on her struggles during a March SXSW panel, explaining, “I had my rock bottom, and I had to do it in my time,” adding she’s “in a much better place now.”

Hart’s new book, I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest with You, explores her battle with Lyme Disease and offers personal insights, though she clarified online, “It’s not a cure … it’s about being wholly and freely me.”