The good old days of coin operated trolleys might soon be gone!

Coles is trialling new technology, where if you want to unlock a trolley, you have to download a Coles sMart Shop app, input your credit card details, purchase a “digital $2 coin”, scan a QR code (noooo I think we’ve all had enough of that, thank you!) and will get the “digital $2 coin” back on the app once the trolley is returned and locked.

Coles believes this will cut down on abandoned trolleys and is being trialled in the Middle Camberwell store in Melbourne’s inner east.

A spokeswoman for Coles told news.com.au that “customers who didn’t wish to use them could speak to a team member to arrange a trolley to complete their shopping.”

Image: news.com.au