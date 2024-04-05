Have you ever wondered about recovering from jet lag on the Moon? No? Yeah, me neither.

US astronauts might soon have the chance to find out, as plans are underway to establish a unique time zone for the lunar surface.

Nasa has been tasked with creating the time zone, dubbed Coordinated Lunar Time (CLT).

This move aims to streamline national and private lunar exploration efforts.

“An atomic clock on the Moon will tick at a different rate than a clock on Earth,” said Kevin Coggins, Nasa’s top communications and navigation official.