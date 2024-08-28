On Monday, Aug. 26, the official Bratz Instagram account unveiled two dolls inspired by Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” music video, featuring Jenna Ortega. The dolls replicate the outfits Carpenter, 25, and Ortega, 21, wore during the funeral scene of the Dave Meyers-directed video.

On Tuesday, “Salt Burn” actor Barry Keoghan, 31, commented on the post, asking, “Can I have one?” The music video, known for its dark humor, showcases Carpenter and Ortega repeatedly murdering each other and sharing a kiss. The video also includes horror film references, such as Carpenter and Ortega’s outfits reminiscent of “Death Becomes Her,” and Ortega’s nurse costume from “Kill Bill.”

“Taste” is part of Carpenter’s album Short n’ Sweet, released on Aug. 23. Keoghan and Carpenter first sparked dating rumors in late 2023, making their public debut as a couple in 2024. Though recent reports suggested a split, Keoghan’s engagement with Carpenter’s social media hints otherwise. A source described their relationship as “on and off,” with Carpenter praising Keoghan’s performance in her “Please Please Please” music video, calling him “one of the best actors of this generation.”