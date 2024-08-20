The Grammy-winning artist Beyoncé has launched a new spirits brand, SirDavis Whisky, which took ‘years’ to perfect and is a tribute to her Texas heritage.

Fans of Beyoncé, known as the BeyHive, are abuzz with the news of her latest venture into the liquor industry. On August 20, the “Cowboy Carter” singer, now 42, unveiled SirDavis Whisky.

The 32-time Grammy Award winner, who is known to be a fan of Japanese whisky, collaborated with Moët Hennessy over several years to create this American whisky. It honors her Texas roots and her family, according to a press release.

“I’ve always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling,” said the “Freedom” singer in a statement.

The whisky’s name, SirDavis, pays tribute to her great-grandfather, Davis Hogue, a farmer and moonshiner in the South. During Prohibition, Hogue “stashed whisky bottles in the empty knots of cedar trees” for his friends and family to find, according to the release.

“When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated. SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy,” Beyoncé shared.

The Texan connection extends beyond just the name. The bottle, featuring ribbed glass that catches the light, is adorned with a medallion emblem. The bronze-colored horse depicted on the emblem symbolizes strength and Texas. Additionally, the whisky is blended and bottled in Texas.

Crafted using oak barrels and sherry casks for aging, the whisky is a blend of 51% rye and 49% malted barley. The result is a texture reminiscent of Japanese and Scotch whiskies, with the rich flavor of American rye. The whisky boasts notes of warm spices such as clove, cinnamon, and ginger, balanced with zesty orange flavors and a smooth honey finish, as described in the release.

SirDavis Whisky is already earning prestigious recognition, having been anonymously entered into spirit competitions where it won Best In Class for American Whiskey at the 2023 SIP Awards, according to the press release.

Available for preorder to US residents on SirDavis.com, SirDavis will retail for US$89 and be available at retailers nationwide in the states starting in September. No word yet on when it will make it’s way down to Australia!