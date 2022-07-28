Three colourful meteor showers will illuminate Australian skies over the next four nights!

Piscis Austrinids, Alpha Capricornids, and Southern Delta Aquariids, the three peak showers – are expected to occur from Thursday, July 28 to Sunday, July 31.

The Southern Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids will both peak on Saturday. SO LOOK UP!

Meteor showers’ peak periods tend to last for about 48 hours.

Aussie’s will have prime viewing as the showers will be best visible from the Southern Hemisphere.

Macquarie University astronomer Professor Orsola De Marco has advised that Alpha Capricornids could be particularly spectacular, with the shower able to produce very bright ‘fireball’ meteors that appear to fall slowly across the sky.

