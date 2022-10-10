If you were in St Kilda on Monday, October 10th, you might have heard some sounds from above.

This was an aerial display by the Royal Australian Air Force which launched the countdown to the Australian International Airshow, which will be held at Avalon Airport in March 2023.

Usually held every two years, the airshow last took off in 2019. That’s a four-year hiatus!!

Justin Giddings, chief executive of the Aerospace Maritime Defence and Security Foundation, which runs the event, said he was excited to bring the show back, with one major change being children under 15 can now attend for free. Previously, their tickets cost $32.

Advertisement

Advertisement