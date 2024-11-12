On a recent episode of The Armie HammerTime Podcast, actor Armie Hammer, now 38, shared a unique birthday gift story with his mother, Dru Hammer. Dru revealed her unconventional present in part two of a candid mother-son interview, starting with, “Let’s talk about what I gave you for your birthday this year.”

Dru explained the exchange, recalling, “I call Armie, and I go, ‘Armie, what would you like for your birthday this year?’ And he goes, ‘I don’t know, maybe money. Whatever.’ And I was like, ‘I believe I’m going to give you a vasectomy.’”

Armie described the clinic experience: “I go to a doctor’s office and I go, ‘I’m here to schedule a vasectomy,’” he said. The doctor, after asking if he was sure, heard Armie reply, “I have two beautiful kids. I don’t want any more kids. I’m good to go,” referring to his daughter Harper, 9, and son Ford, 7, with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.

After the consultation, an awkward moment unfolded as the receptionist asked about payment. Armie recalled telling her, “My mother’s going to be calling you and she’s going to be paying for it.” The receptionist was visibly surprised, to which Armie added, “So yeah, my mom got me a vasectomy for my birthday.” Dru’s response? “Yeah, I’m not stupid!”