Margaret Urlich had a successful singing career in the 1990’s and is well known for singing alongside Daryl Braithwraite in one of the most well known Aussie songs The Horses.

Reports say the New Zealand-born singer died at her home in the Southern Highlands in New South Wales after a two-year battle with cancer.

Urlich became one of New Zealand’s most successful artists with hits such as Number One and Escaping, as well as a string of platinum-selling albums in the early 90s.

Fans flocked to social media to share their unique experiences with Margaret and to remember the legend that was.

I grew up listening to the amazing Margaret Urlich thanks to my Mothers excellent taste and continued to hold her music very close to my heart as an adult.

What a beautiful talent of a magic era.

Rest In Peace Margaret we love you pic.twitter.com/1FuDwEOgRi — Sam (@samfokas) August 22, 2022

