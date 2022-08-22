Margaret Urlich had a successful singing career in the 1990’s and is well known for singing alongside Daryl Braithwraite in one of the most well known Aussie songs The Horses.

Reports say the New Zealand-born singer died at her home in the Southern Highlands in New South Wales after a two-year battle with cancer.

New Zealand musician Margaret Urlich dies at 57 after two-year cancer battle - NZ Herald

Urlich became one of New Zealand’s most successful artists with hits such as Number One and Escaping, as well as a string of platinum-selling albums in the early 90s.

Fans flocked to social media to share their unique experiences with Margaret and to remember the legend that was.

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & Lauren – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!
Margaret Urlich