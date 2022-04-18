Anthony Albanese received a mixed reaction from the crowd at Bluesfest after he was brought onto the stage to introduce Jimmy Barnes at the festival in Byron Bay on Sunday night.

However, despite being met with boos from revellers, the opposition leader promised a funding boost for the arts sector, which he received cheers for.

“Australians have been magnificent over the last couple of years, and what we want is a government that backs the arts sector. So ladies and gentlemen, welcome Jimmy Barnes!” he announced.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese faced this mixed reception at the Byron Bay Bluesfest when he walked on stage to introduce Jimmy Barnes. pic.twitter.com/TWKgxldH76 — SBS News (@SBSNews) April 18, 2022

Jimmy Barnes’ son David Campbell took to Twitter, writing: “Just spoke to my dad about Albo at #bluesfest and he wanted to clear up some things.

“Albo was definitely a guest oat the event and most certainly NOT a gatecrasher. Albo was invited and welcomed because he has an Arts policy which aligns with what my dad thinks the entertainment sector of this country needs.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added, “The booing was because the band were on stage, the crowd were pumped and ready to rock. When the “working class man” was announced, Albo came on. Classic switch. There were a few boos but more cheers.

“My dad added that most support acts get booed, as do most politicians at these events – but from where he stood – Albo went over really well with the crowd.

“Most importantly, he told me, after Albo left the stage, the gig was massive and everyone had the best night. Which, when you are at BluesFest, after two years of cancelations, is the most important outcome!”

Albanese enters the second week of campaigning in Brisbane, having been criticised for a first week marred by a number of stumbles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Resolve Strategic poll for The Sydney Morning Herald-The Age released on Monday showed Labor’s primary vote down four points to 34 per cent, with the coalition up one to 35 per cent.

Scott Morrison was ahead as the choice for preferred prime minister with 38 per cent, against 30 per cent for Mr Albanese in a sharp turnaround on the Labor leader’s 37-36 margin of two weeks ago.