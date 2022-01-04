You wouldn’t believe me if I told you (but I’ll do it anyway…)

Riders can now trot-on-up to the Township of Toora and park their HORSES – Just like the movies!

Toora is a town in eastern Victoria, and is know to be more of a ‘cafe-and-art’ kind of place.

It’s situated along the Gippsland rail-trail which sees plenty of riders galloping into town!

Up until recently, riders had to literally hold the reins while they waited for their latte, but now, horses can get a drink and lodge for free while they peruse the township.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Hopkins, who is president of the Toora Community Action Team, was a driving force behind the project.

“If you can stop somewhere on your horse and have lunch, it gives a ride an endpoint and it just makes it easy for everyone, gives everyone a chance for a break.

“We hope this brings opportunity to our town, brings different people through that normally wouldn’t be able to stop.”

South Gippsland manager of infrastructure planning Tony Peterson said Toora locals were involved in the design process.

“Local pony clubs and riders were essential in planning so we could meet their needs. It’s working really well,” he said.

What an awesome initiative!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Credit (Original Article): ABC Gippsland