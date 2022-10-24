The famed actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan has passed away at just 67 years old.

The Will & Grace star got into a car crash in Hollywood a few hours ago. It is suspected Leslie suffered a medical emergency and crashed his BMW into a building, according to the New York Post.

His fame grew in the social media world when he went viral for his hilarious and heartwarming videos. He boosted his Instagram followers from 50,000 to 5.8 million.

Leslie Jordan has left quite a mark on the world and leaves a special place in everyones heart.

May he Rest In Peace.